Downtown Windsor highrise condo owners face several more days without power
Power for most Royal Windsor Terrace residents is expected to return by Thursday
Power is expected to be restored to most of the 145 residential condo units at Royal Windsor Terrace by Thursday, according to the building's property manager.
"For the ones on the fifth and sixth floors, which were the most heavily damaged, we're still looking at a seven-day projection," said Mark Smith of Parkside Property Management on Monday.
The fire last Wednesday destroyed the bus bar electrical equipment which feeds electricity to the building's upper floors.
"Think of it as the spine that delivers the electricity to the building," said Smith.
Smith said the fire started when water seeped down to the fifth and sixth floor electrical rooms from an overflowing washtub in a unit above.
There is still power in common areas and the building still has hot and cold running water.
Smith estimates more than half of Royal Windsor Terrace residents have temporarily moved out.
Krista Willson just returned home from a vacation in Cuba on Monday. She plans on staying with her sister while residents wait for power to be restored.
"It's difficult. We're going to make it happen. It is what it is," said Willson.
Meanwhile, resident Brandon McIntosh plans to stay in the condo where he lives with his sister and her boyfriend.
"I'm a person who can tough it out as long as it takes," said McIntosh. "I ice fish and I camp out in the winter."
McIntosh said spirits aren't as high as they were in the beginning, "but everybody is still trying to make the best of it."
He said overnight temperatures in the condo drop to about 10 C.
"This is really putting everybody out," said Timothy McGuire, who added that he wants to see the building return to normal as soon as possible.
He and his roommate also plan to stay until power is restored.
