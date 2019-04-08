Roundabout construction sends Belle River residents out of their way

Construction on the new Lakeshore roundabout is sending Belle River residents out of their way to get across town.

For the next three months, drivers have to take County Road 27, County Road 42 and Rourke Line to get around the construction zone at County Road 22 (Notre Dame Street) and County Road 27 (Belle River Road).

The Lakeshore, Ontario Community Watch group on Facebook had mixed reactions from area residents, with some excited the project was finally underway, and others unhappy with the detour.

The Greater Essex County District School Board said some pick-up and drop-off locations for school buses have been changed, and that the school bus providers will "evaluate timing" for the next while.

As for those who walk to school from across the bridge, the GECDSB suggests people check with the municipality for any advice.

"We have not had any direct correspondence from them regarding this...therefore have not had any communication with / for students who walk to school," board spokesperson Scott Scantlebury said in an email.

After two public information sessions, the Town of Lakeshore went with the roundabout option for the intersection, rather than a street light. A grant received for more than $485,000 was also a factor in the project.

Example: A 1.3km drive from Belle River District High School to Armando's Pizza (Belle River) becomes about 6.6 km due to the detour.

In addition to the roundabout, the construction will add more pedestrian crosswalk options, a two-metre-wide, multi-use path and a new cyclist connection on Notre Dame Street.

Construction should be completed by the end of June.