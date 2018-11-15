With an offer on the table, rotating Canada Post strikes continue

Postal workers have walked off the job in eight communities across Canada, one day after Canada Post issued what it calls a "time-limited" contract offer to its employees in the hope of ending rotating strikes.

The Canadian Union of Postal Workers says employees in the following communities were hit by rotating strikes Thursday:

Amherstburg, Ont.

Milton, Ont.

Montreal, Que.

Saint John, N.B.

Sarnia, Ont.

St. John's, Nfld.

Strathroy, Ont.

Winnipeg, Man.

An offer from Canada Post was put on the table Wednesday afternoon, just hours after online sales and auctioning giant eBay called on the federal government to legislate an end to the contract dispute.

Canada Post says the measures are only affordable if a deal can be agreed to before the holiday shopping rush, so it has imposed a deadline of Saturday for CUPW members to accept the deal.

Since Oct. 22, CUPW's rotating strikes have shut down Canada Post's operations in more than 200 communities across the country.