Windsor's Jewish community celebrating Rosh Hashanah at home as synagogue avoids outdoor gatherings

The Jewish community will celebrate Rosh Hashanah — the Jewish New Year — at sundown.

Typically, gatherings would be held at Congregation Beth-El. But as has been the case with many religious events this year, the COVID-19 pandemic is prompting a change of plans.

According to synagogue president Karen Rosen, Congregation Beth-El has been hosting virtual prayer services. But with Rosh Hashanah, not being permitted to enter the synagogue is becoming difficult for some in Windsor's Jewish community.

"So we've tried to bring a little bit of the building to them," she said.

Instead, the synagogue has put together packages for members. Inside are prayer books, bottles of grape juice, apples, honey, candles and prominent recipes most associated with Rosh Hashanah.

At 7 p.m. Friday, Congregation Beth-El will host a virtual prayer service to mark the holiday, allowing members to meet with each other and perform some of the blessings as a group. The service will also include pre-recorded messages from the rabbi, cantor and individual members performing readings.

Rosen shows off the entire package that Beth-El members will receive to celebrate Rosh Hashanah this year. (Stacey Janzer/CBC)

"At the end of the service, we'll do a short meet-and-greet again to do some final blessings," said Rosen.

Typically, after Rosh Hashanah, a small service called Tashlikh — meant to allow for people to casting away their sins — sees worshipers symbolically throw their sins into a source of water. In some instances, small pieces of bread are thrown into the water.

But due to COVID-19, Congregation Beth-El is electing not to have its members gather in a large group, even if they're outside, Rosen said.

We've tried to bring a little bit of the building to them. - Congregation Beth-El president Karen Rosen

Instead, Beth-El has included DIY instructions into the Rosh Hashanah package, advising people to go to a body of water on their own and throw sunflower seeds instead "because we've learned throwing bread into the water isn't that great for the wildlife," Rosen added.

"That's a good way to start the new year — to take the sunflower seeds representing your sins over the year and toss them in the water and be cleansed."