Controversial Ford ad pulled from radio airwaves

Rose City Ford pulled it's controversial radio ad featuring the F-150 pick-up truck after Ford workers claim the ad unfairly scrutinized the Windsor-made V8 engine.

A Blackburn radio advertisement which calls the 2.7 litre engine more fuel efficient than the 'thirsty V8' engine, was not meant to take a stab at the Windsor-made product, said Scott Ohler general manager of Rose City Ford.

"We were actually referencing some of the vehicles we compete against, not our own product," said Ohler. "The intention of the ad was to promote the 2019 F-150 and the lease offer that we have on it."

Ohler said he was referencing other auto manufactures' V8 engines.

But it wasn't perceived that way.

"[Ohler] should have just talked about, we have these on sale, he never should have brought up the V8 engine," said John D'Agnolo, president of Unifor Local 200, which represents Ford workers in Windsor.

Ford workers upset with the Rose City Ford ad posted angry comments on Facebook. (Bryan B T Taylor/ Facebook)

Once the ad started running on the radio this week, Ford workers in Windsor started complaining. "Oh they were upset," D'Agnolo.

"It was disappointing. It was a big mistake and it ended up snowballing. It got through Twitter. It got through Facebook. It got in our plants. Fortunately, it was a little too late when he realized the mistake," said D'Agnolo.

Ohler said when he started getting flack from the community, he immediately contacted the Blackburn radio station and had the advertisement pulled. He contacted Unifor Local 200 and posted an apology to workers on Facebook.

Facebook post by Scott Ohler, General Manager of Rose City Ford (submitted)

Lesson learned by auto dealer

Scott Ohler said he has been 'sick to his stomach' over this mistake and sees the importance of the auto industry in Windsor.

"I think there's a great deal of pride in this town, not only toward the Ford brand, but also towards the products we produce here," he said. "We will be replacing that ad with an ad that features a F-150 with a V8 engine,"

"Listen, we want to sell five litres, I hope he wants to sell five litres. I believe he does, it impacts his business also," said D'Agnolo.

D'Agnolo said a Windsor dealership should be promoting Windsor-made products because that's their customer.