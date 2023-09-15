Rosalie Trombley statue to be unveiled during Windsor's Open Streets on Sunday

A day before what would have been her 84th birthday, a statue of Rosalie Trombley is set to be unveiled Sunday as part of Open Streets in Windsor, Ont.

The pioneer in music radio broadcasting started her legendary career at CKLW as a part-time switchboard operator and receptionist — and eventually moved her way into becoming the station's music director in 1968.

She quickly became known as the girl with the golden ear — well known in the music industry on both sides of the border — for the AM station that played Top 40 songs.

The Rosalie Trombley Commemorative Sculpture will be unveiled at 10:30 a.m. during a Sunday ceremony along Windsor's riverfront, at the corner of Riverside Drive East and McDougall Street.

WATCH | Rosalie Trombley was known as the girl with the golden ear:

Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens says the sculpture will add to the city's public art collection.

"Which is filled with pieces that help create spaces and focal points that help define and celebrate our community, our history and our stories," he said.

According to a city council report in 2022, the full project was expected to cost $170,000 — with the city covering $100,000 and St. Clair College pledging the remainder.

Members of Trombley's family are expected to be in attendance.

"We feel honoured by the community coming together to celebrate her achievements," said her son Tim Trombley, who's also the director of entertainment at Caesars Windsor.

Later in the day, a temporary commemorative exhibition will open at Chimczuk Museum in her honour.

Rosalie Trombley is seen in an undated photo from the University of Windsor Archives. (Leddy Library Archives & Special Collections, University of Windsor)

The Leamington native was credited with breaking artists such as Gordon Lightfoot, Aerosmith, The Guess Who and Alice Cooper onto the music charts.

She was also the inspiration of a 1970s Bob Seger song.

Trombley has been inducted into the Motor City (Detroit) Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and the Canadian Music Week Broadcasters Hall of Fame.

In 2016, she won the Walt Grealis Special Achievement Award at the Junos.

