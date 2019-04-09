Harness not required in one roof construction death, inquest hears

When Michael Maukonen was rushed to the hospital after falling at a roof construction site, he had bleeding in the brain, a spleen injury and broken ribs.

Ultimately, he died from pneumonia, which was sustained from brain injuries from falling, the jury heard Tuesday.

The medical testimony was part of the second day of a joint inquest held in Chatham, investigating the deaths of three southwestern Ontario roofers.

Maukonen was 19 when he died in June 2016 after falling in December 2015. John Janssens, from Wallaceburg, died in January 2016 at the age of 73. William Swan, 56, died in May 2017.

Dale and Eileen Janssens with Jane Daniels remember John Janssens at this week's joint inquest into roofing deaths in Chatham. (Stacey Janzer/CBC)

The jury was shown four photos of the roof where Janssens fell. There were two large holes in the roof.

Janssens' son Dale was present at the time, working part-time for his father. He hasn't worked since, saying he was experiencing anxiety, depression and post traumatic stress disorder.

The ladder was leaning against the door underneath. His dad came up the ladder. He saw him come up. I told him “it’s not safe get off the roof” “next thing I know he was too far. I couldn’t grab him” —@StaceyJReports

According to Dale, crew members were replacing the existing roof with tin. He remembers seeing his father's foot go into a hole and asking his dad if he was okay.

His dad said yes.

And then Janssens, in removing his foot from the hole, toppled over the side of the roof.

No fall safety training

No one was wearing a harness on the Wallaceburg job site, said Dale.

According to the Ministry of Labour, harnesses weren't required because the roof was only eight feet high. Ten feet (three metres) high is where the Occupational Health and Safety Act mandates fall prevention methods.

A joint inquest into the deaths of three roofers is being held at the courthouse in Chatham. (Stacey Janzer/CBC)

Dale said the ladder was bungee-strapped in place, but there were no other safety measures.

The inquest could change how fall prevention training is mandated in Ontario.

On Wednesday, the jury will hear from Ken Poisson, consultant at Infrastructure Health and Safety Association.

He will explain to the jury what the workers learn during fall prevention training.

The inquest may be wrapped up on Wednesday, latest Thursday.