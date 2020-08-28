Woman in critical condition after being pulled from Lake Erie in Rondeau Provincial Park

A 48-year-old woman is in critical condition after a marine incident in Rondeau Provincial Park, according to Chatham-Kent Ontario Provincial Police.

At 2:15 p.m. on Thursday, police were called to Lakeshore Road in Harwich Township with reports that a woman had fallen off an inflatable raft in Lake Erie and failed to re-surface.

People on shore swam into the water to rescue the woman, who was unconscious when she was removed from the water.

Locals performed CPR, which was then continued by emergency responders.

The woman was then brought to hospital in critical condition by ambulance.

