1 person dead, another missing after boat capsizes off of Rondeau Provincial Park shoreline
Search continues Sunday evening, according to the OPP
One person is dead and another is still missing after a boat overturned Friday off the shores of Rondeau Provincial Park, according to the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP).
Chatham-Kent's OPP detachment and Chatham-Kent Fire Department responded to a report of the capsized boat Friday morning. According to an OPP news release, a vessel operator saw the boat overturn about 100 yards away from the shoreline.
Around 11 a.m., OPP say firefighters found an unresponsive person on the shoreline of Rondeau Provincial Park. The person was pronounced dead.
Through an investigation, police say they found out that a second person was also on the boat. As of Sunday evening, that person has not yet been found, according to the OPP.
OPP acting sergeant Ed Sanchuk told CBC News in an email that their Underwater Search and Recovery Unit and their Aviation Services are still searching the waters of Lake Erie.
Sanchuk says he hopes to have an update on the investigation Monday.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversationCreate account
Already have an account?