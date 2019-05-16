Rondeau Park loses another May holiday weekend to flooding

Localized flooding means no holiday camping at Rondeau Provincial Park this weekend.

The park has closed access to the campgrounds, but day use and the cottages remain accessible.

In May last year, flooding also closed the park for the long weekend.

According to Ontario Parks, all reservation holders have been contacted to arrange full refunds or to reschedule.

The park is hoping that reservation holders can be accommodated in another park or on a different date.

Ontario Parks was not able to tell CBC News if there would be any impact on the overall revenue with the weekend cancellation.