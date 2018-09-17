Essex mayor retiring from politics after 15 years in the seat

The era of Ron McDermott is coming to an end.

Mayor for the Town of Essex was first elected in 2003 and he's been in the seat for 15 years.

CBC News spoke with him last Friday when we were doing our remote show in Essex for his thoughts on leaving the political arena and what's next for him.

Mayor Ron McDermott retires from politics 2:25

