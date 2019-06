A single-vehicle rollover has left one young driver with life-altering injuries.

Essex County Ontario Provincial Police responded to the 6 a.m. collision on North Malden Road on Sunday.

The 21-year-old driver and lone occupant received life-altering injuries in the crash.

The investigation is ongoing.

