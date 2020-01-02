Free rodent control program on the chopping block in City of Windsor's 2020 budget

A free program aimed at reducing the City of Windsor's rodent population is being considered for possible elimination under the City's 2020 budget.

The city's existing rodent extermination contract is set to expire on March 31, 2020. Eliminating the free Rodent Control Program is one of several options proposed as a possible way of saving the City money.

"It is not being recommended by administration, but it is an option for council to consider," explained Anne-Marie Albidone, manager of environmental services with the City.

She added that every year when preparing the budget, administration has to let council members know what their options are when it comes to possible services or programs that could be cut.

The City currently spends approximately $43,960 to run the program — which provides "free baiting services to residential properties experiencing rat infestation on the exterior of their home," as per the 2020 budget's executive summary.

The service is used by fewer than two per cent of residential properties in Windsor.

Concerns about rodent population

According to Albidone, Windsor is one of the few municipalities that offer residents such a service.

"Most municipalities leave it up to the homeowner to deal with any kind of animal issue … that they're having on their property," she said.

Albidone expressed concerns that Windsor's rodent population would increase if the free Rodent Control Program was eliminated.

"Our program is one of the kinds of systems that's used to help keep the rodent numbers somewhat in control," she said.

In 2016, the City chose to introduce a user fee for the program, resulting in fewer than 520 properties taking advantage of the service. When the fee was eliminated in 2017, approximately 1,360 properties used the service.

"So based on that, we would definitely like to see the program continue," said Albidone.

It is definitely trending the way we would like it. - Anne-Marie Albidone, Manager of Environmental Services, City of Windsor

She added that the City has seen a reduction in the number of baited properties.

"It is definitely trending the way we would like it," said Albidone. "Obviously, if we could continue the program, we're going to hopefully see those numbers continue to decrease and then there won't be so many issues with rodents."

Should city council decide to maintain its free Rodent Control Program, Albidone said the city would issue a request for proposals, calling for exterminators offering a fixed cost for services.

"That way, we know exactly what it's going to cost us every year … no matter how many rodent calls we get," she said. "So it will always be the same amount."

'Interesting and challenging process,' says city councillor

Windsor Ward 9 Coun. Kieran McKenzie said he's favourable towards the free Rodent Control Program, adding that his fellow counterparts on council are currently going over "literally thousands of pages that goes through all of the services and investments that we make to the City of Windsor."

"Thinking about discontinuing the program is not something I'm looking at doing," he said. "Program cuts or service reductions are not part of what I'm hoping to achieve through this budget process."

Still, McKenzie said that every program, service and investment provided by the City has to be ranked based on the individual priorities and visions of councillors.

Windsor Ward 9 Coun. Kieran McKenzie says he's not in favour of eliminating the rodent control program. (Jason Viau/CBC)

"We're in a process … is what I'm saying," said McKenzie.

McKenzie added that rodent control isn't a top priority or an area of improvement for residents in his ward.

"It's a question of, given the constraints that we have from a financial standpoint, what is it that we want to continue to deliver? What do we want to enhance? What do we potentially have the opportunity to consider if there is a service reduction which might give us an opportunity to enhance another service?" he said.

"It's an interesting and challenging process, but this is what folks elect the mayor and council to do."

Residents want to maintain free Rodent Control Program

Sinaz KorHamdo is a Windsor resident who recently had her home baited.

She thinks the program should remain in place, adding that if the program remains free for residents, the City will see a reduced rat population.

Windsor resident Sinaz KorHamdo recently had her home rat-baited. She's worried that the program's elimination will lead to an increase in rat populations. (Dale Molnar/CBC)

Phil Labbe echoed KorHamdo, saying that cuts to the City's rat-baiting program would lead to a population increase.

City council will conduct final deliberations on the 2020 budget during meetings on Jan. 27 and Jan. 28.