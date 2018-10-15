Rochester, N.Y. taking notes from Windsor to improve school system

The public school system in Rochester, N.Y. is facing some serious challenges, and a team of reporters think they may find some solutions to those problems in Windsor, Ont.

The team represents Time to Educate, a "people-powered journalism project dedicated to transforming the Rochester City School District."

Justin Murphy, one of the project's leaders and the education reporter for Rochester's daily newspaper, the Democrat and Chronicle, said the two cities share a number of "demographic similarities."

"We're both a little bit over 200,000 people. And while Rochester is one of the poorer cities in New York, Windsor is — not to the same extent — one of the more disadvantaged cities in Ontario and has some of the same history in terms of manufacturing."

The Time To Educate team are headed to Windsor, Ontarioa city economically and socially similar to Rochester but graduating students at a much higher rate. What are they doing differently? Follow us on Instagram or Time To Educate Facebook group all week. <a href="https://t.co/ac1wsBciXE">https://t.co/ac1wsBciXE</a> <a href="https://t.co/bXPzmjbcoR">pic.twitter.com/bXPzmjbcoR</a> —@DandC

According to U.S. census data, Rochester ranks third for childhood poverty. Murphy said one of the contributing factors is a lack of "social safety nets" which Canada has but the U.S. does not.

"Rochester is usually in the conversation as the worst district in the United States."

"It has become, just like in Detroit although, of course, on a smaller scale, extremely entrenched in poverty and it's become ... too big a job for one political unit like a school district," said Murphy, adding support needs to be mobilized across the greater Rochester area.

Both Windsor and Rochester share some of the highest populations of diverse students in their respective countries. For example, there are 72 different languages spoken at Windsor's Catholic Central High School.

As for Rochester, Murphy said the city hosts a number of refugees and Puerto Rican students.

"Nearly 20 per cent of students in Rochester don't speak English well. We have really struggled to develop a coherent model around that, whether it would be bilingual education or English as a Second Language — and then getting the appropriate staff to do that."

Murphy's team, which includes a photographer/videographer and two journalism "fellows" (young students who are documenting their fact-finding mission), will be in Windsor until Wednesday.

During their stay in Windsor, the Rochester reporters will visit EarlyON Child and Family Centres, the University of Windsor's teacher college and schools with high populations of immigrants and refugees to see how non-English speakers are assimilated.