Robot-assisted hip replacement surgery at Windsor Regional Hospital a first in Ontario

Bryan Hayes had no problem being the first person to have a robotic-assisted hip replacement in Ontario.

Two weeks after his surgery, done by Dr. Greg Jasey and Dr. Mike McCaffrey at Windsor Regional Hospital, Hayes says he feels good, all things considering.

"I certainly feel fortunate being the first one," said Hayes, a 46-year-old police officer. "I certainly didn't feel like a guinea pig after I sat down with Dr. Jasey prior to the procedure. He certainly made me feel confident in his abilities to use this new technology.

"I hope I'm the first of several that will benefit from this advancement."

On Wednesday, he joined Jasey and the WRH team to speak to reporters about his hip surgery, the first in the province done with the assistance of the Stryker Mako SmartRobotics system.

The specialized robot makes the cuts during surgery with laser precision. It changes the way doctors put in the implants based on a system that uses a CT scan to assess the patient's anatomy.

The results are fed into a computer and then they are able to use the information to put the components in the exact position within points of a millimetre.

This technology also allows the surgeon's plan to be customized to the patient's specific needs and can be placed with more accuracy and consistency, as well as in a less traumatic fashion.

Dr. Greg Jasey is an orthopedic surgeon with Windsor Regional Hospital in Windsor, Ont. (YouTube/WRH)

The Stryker Mako SmartRobotics system cost WRH $1.5 million. It was originally used for knee replacement procedures before hip replacements were added.

"It's honestly revolutionary," Jasey said. "It's a new way of doing something that we've been doing for many years. It's a step forward."

There are several advantages to having the Stryker Mako SmartRobotics system, according to officials.

"To be able to identify an issue with the patient before we even make the cuts," Jasey said. "And we can correct that. We can avoid problems before they even happen. It's a big step forward. It's really going to make a difference for long-term outcomes."

Jasey also said that because of the precise nature of the procedures, recovery times may be reduced.

"We don't have to make big drill holes in the bone anymore and open up the canal, which could lead to a significant amount of blood to the knee after surgery," he said. "There should be a decrease in pain, a decrease in length of stay and a decrease in revisionary surgery."

It could also lead to more surgeries being completed.

"Over time if we're doing less revisions, it'll help decrease the backlog," Jasey said. "We'll be focusing on replacements opposed to taking out ones we've already put in."

Rosemary Petrakos, vice president of critical care and family services for WRH, said the system can ultimately help the rest of the hospital.

"With less time in the hospital recovering thanks to this machine, it could lead to more beds for others," Petrakos said. "This will really help. As Dr. Jasey and Dr. McCaffrey become experts in this surgery; it will decrease the time in the OR. They go home the same day. And it frees up a bed for another patient that might need it open for another procedure. That's where we save. You can't put a dollar on it."