Robert Legebow to serve 23 months for manslaughter

Windsor resident Robert Legebow will serve 23 months in provincial jail for the manslaughter death of Shawn Liddell.

A judge delivered the decision Tuesday, sentencing Legebow to 42 months in prison, minus the 19 months he served in pre-sentence custody.

Legebow was arrested and charged in October 2018 with second-degree murder for the death of Liddell, who fell from the second floor of a motel on Howard Avenue and died.

According to court proceedings on July 2019, Legebow and Liddell both lived in the motel and were involved in a "scuffle," which ended on the balcony where Liddell fell.

Legebow pleaded guilty to manslaughter at the same July 2019 court date.

A sentencing decision was expected to be delivered in late August, but was deferred to Oct. 15.

The Crown previously asked for a two-to-three-year sentence, minus the 16.5 months Legebow had already served at the time.

Defence lawyer Elizabeth Craig previously said Legebow felt "very guilty and depressed" over the death of Liddell, arguing that her client posed no threat to the community.