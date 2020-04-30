Thieves rob Service Ontario taking plates and accessible parking permits

Thieves broke into a Service Ontario office in Essex County, and stole some items that police don't want on the streets.

OPP say the heist happened early in the morning on April 12.

But they won't specify at which Service Ontario location the robbery took place.

The suspects took about 600 license plate validation stickers with expiration dates in February, June through December 2021 and January through May 2022.

They also stole two license plates, some temporary validation stickers and "unique and rarely-issued" accessible parking permits with the word "VISITOR" in bold red letters.

Police say the accessible parking permits will be missing an expiry date and permit holder name and address on the reverse.

Police are asking anyone with information about the theft to contact the OPP.

More from CBC News Windsor: