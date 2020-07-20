Roadwork begins along Sandwich Street causing temporary traffic disruptions

Road work is beginning on Sandwich Street — including repaving, replacement of sidewalks and the installation of bike lanes — as part of the Gordie Howe International Bridge project, according to a Monday media release.

About 3km of the street "from the intersection of Sandwich street and Ojibway Parkway to just south of the Rosedale Avenue roundabout" — which are the adjacent blocks of Chappell Avenue, Hill Avenue, Watkins Street, South Street, Chippawa Street, Mill Street, Detroit Street, Brock Street and Prince Street — will see infrastructure improvements from July 20. to Aug. 3.

The road work will involve "lifting manhole covers in the roadway to map underground infrastructure, and drilling bore holes on the edge of the roadway and in some parking spaces to collect soil samples."

Some traffic lanes and parking spaces will be temporarily closed to allow for bore hole drilling.

Traffic will continue to flow in both directions along Sandwich Street, according to the release, but "travelers should anticipate rolling lane closures as work crews move through the area."

"Drivers are reminded to obey the directions of traffic flaggers."