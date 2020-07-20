Roadwork begins along Sandwich Street causing temporary traffic disruptions
Construction to take place from Ojibway Parkway to south of the Rosedale Avenue
Road work is beginning on Sandwich Street — including repaving, replacement of sidewalks and the installation of bike lanes — as part of the Gordie Howe International Bridge project, according to a Monday media release.
About 3km of the street "from the intersection of Sandwich street and Ojibway Parkway to just south of the Rosedale Avenue roundabout" — which are the adjacent blocks of Chappell Avenue, Hill Avenue, Watkins Street, South Street, Chippawa Street, Mill Street, Detroit Street, Brock Street and Prince Street — will see infrastructure improvements from July 20. to Aug. 3.
The road work will involve "lifting manhole covers in the roadway to map underground infrastructure, and drilling bore holes on the edge of the roadway and in some parking spaces to collect soil samples."
Some traffic lanes and parking spaces will be temporarily closed to allow for bore hole drilling.
Traffic will continue to flow in both directions along Sandwich Street, according to the release, but "travelers should anticipate rolling lane closures as work crews move through the area."
"Drivers are reminded to obey the directions of traffic flaggers."
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.