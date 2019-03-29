Roadside saliva drug test results in licence suspension for trucker

In what is being called a first for the Ontario Provincial Police, a trucker has had his licence suspended after failing a roadside saliva drug test in Essex County.

A province-wide blitz called Operation Safe Trucking is taking place from August 18 to 24. In Essex County, 500 trucks were checked by police on August 19 and 20.

Three roadside drug tests were performed using the Draeger DrugTest 5000, a device the force started using earlier this year. The test involves obtaining a driver's saliva through a swab of the inside of their mouth.

One of those tests registered positive for cannabis, resulting in a 3-day licence suspension for the trucker.

According to OPP Const. Ken Johnston, the driver was not charged with impaired driving, but received a fine and licence suspension because it is illegal under provincial law for commercial operators to have any amount of cannabis in their system.

Johnston spoke about the suspension and the roadside test with Afternoon Drive host Chris dela Torre Thursday. Tap to hear their conversation.