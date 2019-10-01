Skip to Main Content
Road reopened after restaurant fire in Emeryville
Road reopened after restaurant fire in Emeryville

A fire at Twiggs Bar and Grill in Emeryville, Ont. had forced the OPP to close a section of County Road 22. 

A fire at Twigg's Bar and Grill in Emeryville, Ont. was responsible for the road closure

A fire at Twigg's Bar and Grill in Emeryville, Ont. has been contained. (OPP West/Twitter)

A fire at Twiggs Bar and Grill in Emeryville, Ont. forced the OPP to close a section of County Road 22 on Monday.

According to the Ontario Provincial Police, the road reopened around 4:20 a.m. 

Tecumseh Fire crews were on the scene at the restaurant for "mutual aid" to battle the flames.

 

