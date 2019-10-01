Road reopened after restaurant fire in Emeryville
A fire at Twiggs Bar and Grill in Emeryville, Ont. forced the OPP to close a section of County Road 22 on Monday.
According to the Ontario Provincial Police, the road reopened around 4:20 a.m.
Tecumseh Fire crews were on the scene at the restaurant for "mutual aid" to battle the flames.
TFRS crews are on scene with our aerial in Lakeshore for mutual aid in the 1200 block of county rd 22. Twiggs restaurant. <a href="https://t.co/ltbVRm8L8m">pic.twitter.com/ltbVRm8L8m</a>—@TECFD
