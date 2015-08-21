Road closures: construction season begins in Windsor
A number of road closures and planned street repairs may affect your commute
You might need to take an alternate route to work for the next little while, especially if your commute involves one of the many streets undergoing repair in Windsor in the next few weeks.
Here's what's happening on the roads:
E.C. Row Expressway
A rolling lane closure will slow traffic Thursday from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. The city's forestry crew is working along the shoulder from the Dominion Boulevard on-ramp to Huron Church Road.
Bruce Avenue
Until the end of June, construction to repair water mains on Bruce Avenue may tie up the one-way street. A number of spots will be affected, including Tecumseh Road West south to the Canada Pacific Railway property, between Elliott Street and Newbury Street and from Caroline Street to Grove Avenue.
South Pacific
South Pacific Avenue from Tecumseh Road West to Dougall Avenue, as well as Janette and Charl Avenues from South Pacific Avenue to North Terminal Street will also undergo water main reconstruction until the end of June.
Pierre Avenue
Whether you say it the French way or the Windsor way, Pierre Avenue will have its water mains reconstructed from Wyandotte Street East to Shepherd Street. Tuscarora and Cataraqui Streets will also have their water mains reconstructed from Pierre Avenue to Marion Avenue. This work may last until the end of June.
Dougall Avenue
There will be intermittent lane closures as Enwin installs hydro poles, one block at a time, on Dougall Avenue,between Cabana Road and Liberty Avenue. A crane is used for this work, which is taking place over five weeks, between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Coming Up: Riverside Drive Vista Project resumes
Work on Riverside Drive East from Lauzon Road east to Solidarity Tower resumes Monday, March 25. Riverside Drive will be closed from Dieppe Street to Solidarity Towers. Local traffic will be permitted, but Transit Windsor routes will divert to a detour route. This work will last until the end of June.
Coming Up: Huron Church Road
Beginning April 1, Huron Church Road from Malden Road to Dorchester Road will be reduced to one lane in each direction for reconstruction. This project is extensive, and a public information meeting took place to explain options for rerouting and business access. Work begins first on the northbound lanes, diverting traffic to the southbound side of the street.
- No left turns will be permitted in the construction zone.
- Work will take place 24/7.
- Two signalized pedestrian crossings will allow for safe walkways, at Malden Road and at Dorchester Road.
- Access for Hotel-Dieu Grace Healthcare is via Tecumseh Road to Prince Road.
- Access to businesses on the east side of Huron Church will be available via Daytona Avenue.
- Northbound access will be via Industrial Drive to Ambassador Drive.
