Planned road closure in Chatham-Kent next week
Kenesserie Road will be closed on Feb. 21 from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. while crews replace a drainage culvert.
Emergency crews will not be able to go through the construction zone
Chatham-Kent announced a planned road closure next Tuesday, Feb. 21, for infrastructure upgrades.
Kenesserie Road will be closed from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. between O'Neill Line, Victoria Road and Spence Line, with all roads completely closed past Spence Line.
Crews will be replacing a drainage culvert at the Borland Drain.
Local traffic will only be allowed through up until the work zone begins at O'Neill Line. Emergency vehicles will not be able to get through the closure.
