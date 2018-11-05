'I trusted him,' another Windsor window company under fire for unfulfilled orders

A second Windsor window company are under fire from customers for owing them unfulfilled service.

Michael Maio chose Rivertowne Windows to put in sets of new windows for his two properties after surveying quotes from a number of companies. Rivertowne had the lowest quote and Maio paid $4,000 as a deposit.

Almost a year later, not a single pane has been installed.

"I trusted him. I trusted him for seven to eight months now. I'm thinking this is not fair," he said.

Maio was not the only customer with complaints.

A Facebook group, called "Screwed Over by Craig Oke - Rivertowne Windows and Doors" has 41 members. Karen Dyer, who is part of the Facebook group, said she gave the company a cheque for $5,000 in May this year for windows.

She said she had contacted police, as did Maio, hoping some sort of investigation would take place.

CBC News reached out to Windsor Police Service, but a spokesperson said they would not comment on any ongoing investigations, or confirm if an investigation into Rivertowne is taking place.

Maio says he wants the court to hold the company accountable, and that customers be paid back their money. (Katerina Georgieva/CBC)

Legal recourse

After months of delays, Maio said he filed a complaint with Better Business Bureau, which has given the business an "F" rating and revoked its accreditation in June, due to its failure in being responsive. There have been 11 complaints filed.

Maio also sought legal advice from Brenell Dean, a paralegal.

She said people can go to small claims court for amounts up to $25,000. The filing fee is $95.

"The best thing to definitely have is all of your documentation," she said. "Anything that proves your claim."

According to Dean, most paralegals offer a free 30-minute consultation and customers could take that route to see what the possibilities are if they're in Maio's situation.

CBC News also reached out to Rivertowne Windows and Doors for an interview.

The company's legal representative, Darren Cocchetto, responded by email, saying the company has been cleared by police as they could not find any "criminal wrongdoing."

Brenell Dean, paralegal, says people should keep track of all their documentation in the event of something like what Maio had experienced. (Stacey Janzer/CBC)

Not only that, the business has shut down, according to Cocchetto.

"Due to severe liquidity issues the company is no longer in operation and its sole shareholder has declared bankruptcy," the email reads.

He suggested customers contact S. Funtig and Associates, a bankruptcy company, for money.

However, the company's manager said Rivertowne Windows and Doors have not yet filed for bankruptcy.

Maio said he would like the owner held accountable for his actions through court, his money back and an apology. Not only for him, but also the other customers.

"You've ripped off these people and it's not right."