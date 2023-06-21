Riverside Tavern closing after decades as community gathering place

Lifelong Riverside resident Joe Ouellette, 78, recalls visiting the Riverside Tavern as a child. He says the original owner who he recalls was named Nick, would bend over backwards for the community.

"I can remember Riverside Tavern having special hours on Holy Saturday so that the Catholics could go there after midnight Mass and have breakfast. So they were very accommodating. It was an institution," said Ouellette.

The restaurant and sports grill will close on June 30. CBC is attempting to speak with the current owner about why the business is shutting down.

It is being remembered as a meeting place for sports teams which the tavern also sponsored before the pandemic.

"They've been a long time sponsor of Riverside Baseball and the children of the owners there, played here at Riverside Baseball," said Riverside Minor Baseball president Tom LaPorte, who met his wife at the restaurant at Lauzon Road and Wyandotte Street East.

"There was a good place to meet. Kids loved the pizza. They liked putting their sauce on it," said Riverside Minor Baseball coach Dennis Little, who recalls numerous fundraisers held there.

According to former Riverside MPP Dave Cooke, the tavern was the site for meetings of Liberal riding association members and people would go there after going to Abars down the street.

Tom LaPorte, president of Riverside Minor Baseball is one of several people who will miss the Riverside Tavern. (Dale Molnar/CBC)

John Borovic, who used to live in the neighbourhood, went there for 35 years and recalls the great food, including the pizza it was famous for.

"I would like to see someone else buy it, yes of course," said Borovic.

That's the sentiment of LaPorte as well who would like to see new owners resume sponsorship of the baseball teams.

The restaurant has only been keeping hours four days a week lately.