Man shoplifts 2 Dyson vacuums and hits vehicles while fleeing Home Hardware

Riverside Home Hardware is looking for a person who allegedly took off with two Dyson vacuum cleaners Monday, Dec. 10 afternoon.

Wade Scarbeo, warehouse manager, said when the man went to the cashier with one box under each arm, he ran out the door without paying.

Scarbeo left the store to pursue and a bystander offered to help. But they had to stop because the suspect threatened to shoot, he said.

"It was just crazy. I didn't think it was going to turn into that, I just really wanted to get his license plate," he said. "Just makes me feel kind of sad that people have to do that."

A neighbour who witnessed part of the events describes what she saw that afternoon after a man left Home Hardware with two vacuum cleaners without paying for them. 0:58

Caught on camera

The man eventually walked back toward the store with the two boxes under each arm.

"Very slowly, very casually, looked over at me and said, 'I'm bringing them back,'" said Sheila Simpson, who lives near the store on Laporte Avenue. She had helped an employee call the police when they started following the man.

Her husband had been driving back toward Home Hardware to drop off an employee after the pair tried to follow the man to see where he was going with the vacuums.

While the van was fleeing the area, it allegedly ran into several vehicles, including her husband's car, Simpson said.

Sheila Simpson's husband's car was hit by a fleeing van. (Arms Bumanlag/CBC)

Simpson's home monitoring system caught the man on tape. The cameras also captured a van driving away from the plaza parking lot and a police cruiser following the van.

However, Simpson said police had to stop because they were in a residential area.

'No one got hurt'

Windsor police say there's an active investigation into the theft. The store has also posted an ad on Kijiji asking people with information to contact them.

Sheila Simpson's home monitoring system captured her showing Windsor police where the van had driven toward. (Arms Bumanlag/CBC)

Shane Seguin, owner of the store, said he's glad nobody got hurt, especially given the man allegedly threatened to shoot.

"It causes some distress when someone says that to you," he said. Seguin wasn't at the store that day and he said the employees did everything they could.

Each vacuum is about $300.

"Every time someone steals one thing, i gotta sell that item three more times to make back what we lost," said Seguin.

Damage to Simpson's husband's car is estimated at around $7,000. She had only recently repaired a vehicle after someone ran into it.

"And I'm sure as a result of this my insurance is going to go up, so yeah, Merry Christmas."