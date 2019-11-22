Avoid Riverside Drive downtown this week

Downtown commuters, prepare for a headache — Riverside Drive will not be the route to take this week.

From 8 a.m. Tuesday to 6 p.m. Friday, Riverside Drive at Ouellette Avenue will be completely closed to east-west traffic for hydro vault work.

After Friday, road restrictions will remain in place for another three to four days, with single-lane traffic in both directions.

The work will be in front of the Holiday Inn Express Hotel and the CIBC building.

