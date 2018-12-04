Rifle found on 'suspicious man' in Tecumseh leads to a dozen charges

A Windsor man has been charged with a long list of offences after he told Ontario Provincial Police he had a firearm in his backpack.

On Nov. 30, officers were called to a Tecumseh home after reports of a suspicious male. After speaking with him, the 34-year-old was arrested.

Officers discovered a rifle with a collapsible stock and a high capacity magazine — both of which are illegal.

Further investigation revealed the firearm had been stolen from a business or home in Windsor a year earlier and the man was already on court-imposed restrictions to not have weapons.

He was charged with 12 offences:

Trespassing at night

Unauthorized possession of a firearm

Possession of a prohibited weapon

Carry concealed weapon

Carry concealed prohibited device

Careless storage of firearm

Careless storeage of prohibited device

Possession of firearm contrary to prohibition order

Possession of prohibited device contrary to prohibition order

Knowledge of unauthorized possession of a firearm

Unauthorized possession of a prohibited device

Possession of a firearm obtained by crime

He was held for a bail hearing.