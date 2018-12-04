Rifle found on 'suspicious man' in Tecumseh leads to a dozen charges
A Windsor man has been charged with a long list of offences after he told Ontario Provincial Police he had a firearm in his backpack.
The man told officers he had a gun in his backpack
A Windsor man has been charged with a long list of offences after he told Ontario Provincial Police he had a firearm in his backpack.
On Nov. 30, officers were called to a Tecumseh home after reports of a suspicious male. After speaking with him, the 34-year-old was arrested.
Officers discovered a rifle with a collapsible stock and a high capacity magazine — both of which are illegal.
Further investigation revealed the firearm had been stolen from a business or home in Windsor a year earlier and the man was already on court-imposed restrictions to not have weapons.
He was charged with 12 offences:
- Trespassing at night
- Unauthorized possession of a firearm
- Possession of a prohibited weapon
- Carry concealed weapon
- Carry concealed prohibited device
- Careless storage of firearm
- Careless storeage of prohibited device
- Possession of firearm contrary to prohibition order
- Possession of prohibited device contrary to prohibition order
- Knowledge of unauthorized possession of a firearm
- Unauthorized possession of a prohibited device
- Possession of a firearm obtained by crime
He was held for a bail hearing.