Skip to Main Content
Rifle found on 'suspicious man' in Tecumseh leads to a dozen charges

Rifle found on 'suspicious man' in Tecumseh leads to a dozen charges

A Windsor man has been charged with a long list of offences after he told Ontario Provincial Police he had a firearm in his backpack.

The man told officers he had a gun in his backpack

CBC News ·
(Dave Chidley/CBC)

A Windsor man has been charged with a long list of offences after he told Ontario Provincial Police he had a firearm in his backpack.

On Nov. 30, officers were called to a Tecumseh home after reports of a suspicious male. After speaking with him, the 34-year-old was arrested.

Officers discovered a rifle with a collapsible stock and a high capacity magazine — both of which are illegal. 

Further investigation revealed the firearm had been stolen from a business or home in Windsor a year earlier and the man was already on court-imposed restrictions to not have weapons. 

He was charged with 12 offences:

  • Trespassing at night
  • Unauthorized possession of a firearm
  • Possession of a prohibited weapon
  • Carry concealed weapon
  • Carry concealed prohibited device
  • Careless storage of firearm
  • Careless storeage of prohibited device
  • Possession of firearm contrary to prohibition order
  • Possession of prohibited device contrary to prohibition order
  • Knowledge of unauthorized possession of a firearm
  • Unauthorized possession of a prohibited device
  • Possession of a firearm obtained by crime

He was held for a bail hearing.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|

Related Stories