RIDING GUIDES: Your handbook for Windsor-Essex, Chatham-Kent and Sarnia-Lambton
CBC Windsor is here to help you make an informed decision in time for the federal election on Oct. 21.
Statistics, voting history, candidates and more
That's why we've compiled riding guides for each of the six ridings in our coverage area. They contain population and demographic data, candidate profiles, voting history and maps.
Tap on your riding to learn more: