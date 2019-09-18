Skip to Main Content
RIDING GUIDES: Your handbook for Windsor-Essex, Chatham-Kent and Sarnia-Lambton
Windsor·Canada Votes 2019

CBC Windsor is here to help you make an informed decision in time for the federal election on Oct. 21.

Statistics, voting history, candidates and more

CBC News ·
Election Day is Mon. Oct. 21st. (Peter Power/The Canadian Press)

That's why we've compiled riding guides for each of the six ridings in our coverage area. They contain population and demographic data, candidate profiles, voting history and maps.

Tap on your riding to learn more:

 

