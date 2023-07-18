'Friendliest town in Ontario' is once again 'arresting' tourists — but without cops

If you're not from Chatham-Kent, Ont., and end up in Ridgetown this summer looking a little lost, you could be arrested — well, sort of.

The business improvement association (BIA) for the town that nearly 2,800 people call home is bringing back its tourist of the week program, which has gained notoriety — it ran for over 40 years before petering out about a decade ago.

Because of the promotion, Ridgetown was often referred to as the "friendliest town in Ontario," so much so that the phrase used to be written on the town's welcome. The welcome sign now reads, "Agriculture at its best."

The campaign involved the Ontario Provincial Police before Chatham-Kent amalgamated and brought in a municipal force. Officers from the Ridgetown detachment would "pull over and arrest" random drivers who weren't local.

Now, they'll be making mock citizens arrests instead.

Jim Brown, with the BIA and publisher for the Ridgetown Independent News, said he's glad the promotion is back.

"I always missed it … it was a program that we had that nobody else had," said Brown.

"You know, things are repeated all over the place. And when you can have something where you've got your own little niche, it's always nice."

The tourist of the week program used to be every week in the summer, according to Chatham-Kent Ward 3 Coun. John Wright. However, he added, they're bringing it back four times this summer, on a trial basis, to recognize people coming to Ridgetown, spending money and taking time to visit.

"So we're just going down the street to find the people, tourists and not 'arresting' them like they used to do, but just making them the tourist of the week," said Wright.

"They have a little citation thing they read to them and then bring in their awards or prize."

Coun. John Wright, BIA chair Cindy Devereux, tourist Bonnie Berdan of Glencoe and Ridgetown business owner Betty Timmermans are shown from left to right. (Jeff Brown/The Ridgetown Independent News)

Last week marked the first time this summer a tourist was pulled aside.

Wright said that after one failed attempt, they eventually stumbled upon the ideal out-of-town resident at a women's clothing store.

"We just found … a car that was from Alberta we chased down. They went into the variety store, but it was an agricultural student [at the University of Guelph's Ridgetown Campus]. And then we tracked down somebody else, at [retail store] Lucky Lady — you're just wandering around asking people questions."

The selected visitor, Bonnie Berdan of Glencoe, Ont., received a gift basket. Glencoe is roughly a 30-minute drive and 45 kilometres away from Ridgetown.

Brown said they'll be watching licence plates closely.

"If we have to nab somebody at a stop sign or pull them over into a parking lot or … shopping ... we'll get the tourists one way or the other."

No police involvement this time around

After Chatham-Kent amalgamated in 1998, Brown said, it got "harder and harder" to use police and keep the program together.

"We used to have the OPP right in town.

"We're doing it without the police this year just because that's what we have to do," he said.

The Chatham-Kent Police Service said it wasn't contacted to participate in the program's rebirth. However, Sgt. Lynette Rosina said the idea of pulling over unsuspecting people raises concerns.

"The primary concern lies in the potential confusion and public safety risks associated with simulated traffic stops," she said in an emailed statement.

A Chatham-Kent police cruiser shown in a 2023 file photo. The force says it wasn't contacted to participated in the rebirth of the tourist of the week program. (Chatham-Kent Police Service)

"It is crucial to communicate to the public that these activities are part of a community-led initiative, as replicating law enforcement procedures without proper context may lead to misunderstandings and heightened anxiety."

Rosina said she applauds organizers for their commitment to creating a welcoming community, and that collaborating with local police services to uphold public safety and promote inclusivity is crucial.