Student at University of Guelph's Ridgetown Campus tests positive for COVID-19

A student at the University of Guelph's Ridgetown Campus has tested positive for COVID-19, Chatham-Kent Public Health confirmed Tuesday.

In a news release, Chatham-Kent Public Health said it has contacted all staff and students who have come in contact with the individual and advised them to get tested and isolate at home.

"The health and safety of our staff, students and community are top priorities at the University of Guelph's Ridgetown campus," the campus' director Ken McEwan said in a news release.

"We have implemented a number of protocols to minimize the spread of COVID-19, including self-screening, self-monitoring, alternate delivery learning and cohort classroom organization, in addition to the safety measures recommended by public health."

Chatham-Kent has reported no new cases of COVID-19 since last week. The region has seen a total of 366 cases, two of which are still active.

