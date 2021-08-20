Ousted Tory MPP Rick Nicholls returns to Queens Park as an independent

Rick Nicholls will sit as an independent MPP for the first time this week as the Ontario legislature kicks off its fall session.

The Chatham-Kent–Leamington MPP was booted from the Conservative caucus in August for refusing to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

"I'm not an anti-vaxxer," NIcholls told CBC Radio's Windsor Morning, adding that he felt there wasn't enough research done into the long-term effects of the vaccine.

Public health officials in Canada and around the world, however, have repeatedly emphasized that COVID-19 vaccines are safe, effective at preventing severe illness, and key to halting the pandemic.

Nicholls said the issue is about personal choice. He anticipates a crisis in sectors like policing and health-care, where employees have been told to get vaccinated or face termination.

"It's a sad time of our lifetime right now, that we're living in," he said.

Under a new policy ordered by the speaker of the Ontario legislature, Nicholls will need to be tested to get into the building. Nicholls tested negative on Sunday, he said.

Nicholls wants to see the testing requirement apply to everyone regardless of vaccination status, since people who are fully vaccinated can potentially catch and transmit COVID-19.

"It could very well be that there are ...double vaccinated people in the legislature who could be carriers of COVID or spreading COVID unbeknownst to them," he said.

Windsor Morning 11:16 Back to Queens Park It's been a month and a half since Rick Nicholls was kicked out of the Tory caucus. The M-P-P for Chatham-Kent-Leamington refused to be vaccinated against COVID-19. This week, he returns to the legislature for the first time since, with a new vaccine policy in place for elected officials. 11:16

The legislature is reconvening for the first time since June, eight months ahead of the provincial election.

Lt.-Gov. Elizabeth Dowdeswell delivered a speech from the throne on Monday outlining the government's priorities for this session.

"At the advice of the chief medical officer of health, they will seek to minimize disruptions to businesses and families. The ultimate goal, shared by all, is avoiding future lockdowns," said Dowdeswell.

Nicholls has said he does not plan to run in the next election. In the meantime, he said he will continue to work on priorities such as Windsor hospital funding, Highway 3 and the children's treatment centre in Chatham-Kent.