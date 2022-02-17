MPP Rick Nicholls seeks fourth term at Queen's Park

Chatham-Kent—Leamington MPP Rick Nicholls is seeking a fourth term at Queen's Park.

Nicholls has announced he'll run for the Ontario Party in the upcoming provincial election.

Nicholls joined the Ontario Party in December. Prior to that, he had been sitting as an independent; Nicholls was ousted from the Progressive Conservative caucus in August 2021 for refusing to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

While Nicholls has, in the past, posted online that COVID-19 vaccines were unsafe, he's repeatedly stated he's not anti-vaccination.

"I have all my shots," he told CBC News on Wednesday. "The only shot I don't have is the COVID-19 shot because, in my opinion, there hasn't been enough clinical research and studies done to determine mid- and long-term adverse effects."

"And we do hear stories of people that have had some short-term adverse effects."

Health Canada says COVID-19 vaccines are safe and effective in helping prevent serious outcomes such as hospitalization and death.

Nicholls said he decided to run again after receiving messages of support from Canadians while sitting as an independent.

"The bottom line was I decided that, you know what? These people are relying on me," he said. "They're counting on me."

"That was one of the biggest reasons why I chose that I would join the Ontario Party. And then secondly, just recently ... that I will seek a fourth term."

Trevor Jones has been named as the Ontario PC candidate for Chatham-Kent—Leamington. CBC News has contacted the provincial NDP and Liberal riding associations about whether they've named candidates yet.

The Ontario Party was formed in 2018. Current leader — and former Conservative MP — Derek Sloan, has called the Ontario Party an alternative to "the four left-wing parties," referring to the Greens, NDP, Liberals and PCs.

Nicholls is currently the Ontario Party's only sitting member, but said about 70 others have shown interest in running as candidates in the upcoming election.

Still, Nicholls said the party will not be running candidates in every Ontario riding.

And, he said, an election platform is being developed.

"I've been actively soliciting and talking with people, but I don't want someone that just wants their 15 minutes of fame," Nicholls said. "I'm looking for good, strong quality individuals, people that will stand behind truth, transparency, faith, family freedom and fiscal responsibility."

"Those are the six building pillars that our entire Ontario Party platform is based on."

Nicholls said another issue the party will focus on is education vouchers, which he said would help parents pay for private schooling if that is their choice.

The next provincial vote is scheduled to take place June 2 unless an election is called early.