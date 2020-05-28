Reward offered in homicide investigation of 63-year-old Windsor woman

The Windsor Police Services Board has authorized a $5,000 reward for information pertaining to the homicide investigation of a 63-year-old Windsor woman.

Gerardine Butterfield was found dead in her Wellington Avenue apartment on the evening of May 25, 2019. Police believe she was killed several days prior to her body being discovered.

The Major Crimes Branch said "numerous investigative techniques" and "multiple search warrants" have been issued — but the investigation has stalled approximately one year since.

During today's WPS Board meeting, a $5,000 REWARD was approved in relation to the active homicide investigation of 63-year old Gerardine Butterfield.<a href="https://t.co/CtyBCarRUM">https://t.co/CtyBCarRUM</a><br><br>Someone knows something - Plz call us directly or remain anonymous <a href="https://twitter.com/CStoppers?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CStoppers</a> with any information. <a href="https://t.co/EBlSx9kbOk">pic.twitter.com/EBlSx9kbOk</a> —@WindsorPolice

"The terms and conditions of the reward would be based on information that leads to the prosecution of those responsible for the death of Ms. Butterfield," reads an excerpt from the agenda for the May 28 police board meeting.

"It is anticipated that a reward will act as a catalyst to persons who have information but are reluctant to come forward."

The reward offer will expire on May 28, 2021.