Reward offered in homicide investigation of 63-year-old Windsor woman
Windsor

The Windsor Police Services Board has authorized a $5,000 reward for information pertaining to the homicide investigation of Gerardine Butterfield. The 63-year-old was found dead in her Wellington Avenue apartment on the evening of May 25, 2019.

The reward offer will expire on May 28, 2021

Windsor police say the investigation into the homicide of Geradine Butterfield has stalled. (Windsor Police Service)

Gerardine Butterfield was found dead in her Wellington Avenue apartment on the evening of May 25, 2019. Police believe she was killed several days prior to her body being discovered.

The Major Crimes Branch said "numerous investigative techniques" and "multiple search warrants" have been issued — but the investigation has stalled approximately one year since.

 

"The terms and conditions of the reward would be based on information that leads to the prosecution of those responsible for the death of Ms. Butterfield," reads an excerpt from the agenda for the May 28 police board meeting.

"It is anticipated that a reward will act as a catalyst to persons who have information but are reluctant to come forward."

