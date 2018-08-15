Reward doubled on tips to find stolen John Atkinson memorial plaque
The reward can range anywhere between $900 and $1,000
Crime Stoppers has doubled its reward for tips related to the theft of a memorial plaque dedicated to Const. John Atkinson — the Windsor police officer killed in the line of duty in 2006.
The plaque was last seen Aug. 3 and was discovered missing four days later. It had been on display in the hallway of the University of Windsor's Chrysler Hall building.
"In this case, the Board has said to go ahead and authorize a $900 to $1,000 reward," said Crime Stoppers police coordinator Amanda Allen, adding the amount can vary if the plaque is recovered but no suspects are identified.
Allen added social media engagement on the crime's post, which garnered the "third-highest" level of reactions, inspired the board to approve the reward increase.
The plaque is described as a shadowbox containing a photo of Atkinson's funeral at the St. Denis Centre with a replica badge in the corner.
Charlie Hotham, president of Crime Stoppers' board of directors, said it understands that any theft has an impact on the victim, but he said "the death of Constable John Atkinson was felt by his family, fellow officers and this entire community."
Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers by phone or online.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.