Reward doubled on tips to find stolen John Atkinson memorial plaque

Crime Stoppers has doubled its reward for tips related to the theft of a memorial plaque dedicated to Const. John Atkinson — the Windsor police officer killed in the line of duty in 2006.

​The plaque was last seen Aug. 3 and was discovered missing four days later. It had been on display in the hallway of the University of Windsor's Chrysler Hall building.

"In this case, the Board has said to go ahead and authorize a $900 to $1,000 reward," said Crime Stoppers police coordinator Amanda Allen, adding the amount can vary if the plaque is recovered but no suspects are identified.

Allen added social media engagement on the crime's post, which garnered the "third-highest" level of reactions, inspired the board to approve the reward increase.

The plaque is described as a shadowbox containing a photo of Atkinson's funeral at the St. Denis Centre with a replica badge in the corner.

Charlie Hotham, president of Crime Stoppers' board of directors, said it understands that any theft has an impact on the victim, but he said "the death of Constable John Atkinson was felt by his family, fellow officers and this entire community."

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers by phone or online.