Pies, pigeons and pumpkins: The return of the Harrow Fair

Emily Denotter shows CBC News around the 166th Harrow Fair. The fair is returning for the first time since 2019.

After two years, the Harrow Fair is back.

The end-of-summer fair has returned for the first time since 2019. The COVID-19 pandemic forced the cancellation of the 2020 and 2021 editions.

"A lot of reunions are going to be happening this year," said Emily Denotter, one of the directors on the Harrow Fair board. "I've seen lots of people hugging, saying 'I haven't seen you since the last Harrow Fair!' It's great to see the community coming together."

This year's fair will be the 166th edition of the event. 1,500 people are expected to attend.

Emily Denotter is one of the directors on the Harrow Fair board. She is excited about the fair's return for the first time since 2019. (Darrin Di Carlo/CBC)

Before the fair opened to the public, 70 competitions took place. Judges scored all kinds food, animals, and art. The biggest draw, the pie contest.

All 25 pies that were in the contest will be auctioned on Thursday night. Politicians are expected to attend and place bids.

All of the proceeds from the pie auction will be given to the John McGivney Children's Centre in Windsor. Helen Klomp, one of the pie judges, said winning bids for pies can reach more than $3,000. The 2019 auction raised $32,210.

A pie being judged at the 2022 Harrow Fair. The fair has returned for the first time since 2019. (Darrin Di Carlo/CBC)

Highlights on the judge's docket include, poultry and pigeons.

A pigeon that has been judged at the 2022 Harrow Fair. The fair is returning for the first time since 2019. (Darrin Di Carlo/CBC)

As well as pumpkins. Linus from Charlie Brown wasn't available, but the judges took on the duty of picking the best gourd.

Calling the Great Pumpkin. Pumpkins that have been judged at the 2022 Harrow Fair. The fair is returning for the first time since 2019. (Darrin Di Carlo/CBC)

There will be plenty of action as the fair continues through the weekend. Rides, like the Ferris wheel will be at the All Canadian Entertainment (ACE) Midway.

Rides and hay bales at the 2022 Harrow Fair. The fair is returning for the first time since 2019. (Darrin Di Carlo/CBC)

The fair runs until Sunday, Sept. 4. Admission is $10, children 12 and under get in for free.