At least 6 confirmed cases of COVID-19 at Sarnia seniors home

Landmark Village seniors home in Sarnia, Ont. is experiencing a COVID-19 outbreak with six confirm cases, including three deaths.

Lambton Public Health said it's unclear how the coronavirus was first brought into the retirement home.

"So far we cannot connect that link," said Dr Sudit Ranade, medical officer of health in Sarnia-Lambton.

However, the facility is taking precautions to limit the spread of COVID-19. Health officials said all common spaces inside where people would eat have been closed and meals are being brought to each apartment-style unit.

The health unit in Sarnia-Lambton also said Tuesday that the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases jumped to 39, up from 28 on Monday.

Officials also said there are now two cases in younger people in their 20s and 30s, and one of those people has a connection to Landmark Village. However, Lambton Public Health wouldn't said if that person is an employee or not.

Roughly 91 per cent of the confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Sarnia-Lambton are those aged 60 and over, while 47 per cent are above the age of 80.

Because it's retirement home, and not a long-term care home where the care is monitored and documented by the facility, it's more difficult to track people who may have symptoms, according to Ranade.

"We are relying on them to identify to us whether or not they have symptoms," said Ranade.