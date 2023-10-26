Retired nurse pushing for new RSV vaccine to be free for all seniors in Canada

A retired Windsor, Ont., nurse is pushing to have the new respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) vaccine be made available at no cost for seniors.

Currently, Ontario covers the shot for people 60 and up who live in long-term care, elder-care lodges and some retirement homes.

Stephanie Champ, 65, said for many seniors like herself who are on fixed incomes, up to $300 per dose is unaffordable.

She said she started an online petition after hearing from a childhood friend.

"The reason I started this is [because] my friend has a respiratory illness," said Champ.

"She has asthma. It's very serious. She went to get that shot and they said that would be $300. I'm just appalled because I think we haven't learned anything from the COVID virus."

Arexvy is the RSV vaccine approved by Health Canada. (Submitted by GSK)

Champ said if seniors get ill with RSV, it would overwhelm the hospital system once again as it did during the pandemic, and the idea to keep them safe and healthy should be top of mind for every government decision.

"They're offering it for people in long-term care homes, but the independent seniors have to pay through the nose. With this economy, it's very hard for a lot of people to make ends meet.

If not free for all seniors, the shots should be heavily subsidized, according to Champ, and include all ages.

"I don't want to get it. Like, when you have an autoimmune problem, it makes you particularly vulnerable. It kind of scares me going into the fall. I want to mask up because I'm scared, like going into group settings."

File photo provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) shows an electron micrograph of RSV. (CDC/The Associated Press)

There's concern by some that the cost could end up being too expensive for those who need it most.

Arexvy is the first vaccine approved by Health Canada to fight RSV. The virus normally causes mild illness but can make older adults and young children quite sick.

In some provinces, like Alberta and New Brunswick, shots for seniors aren't covered at all.

Anne Summach, a nurse practitioner in Alberta, said older adults with pre-existing health conditions are most at risk — especially people who have had heart failure and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.

The Dose 21:26 What do we know about the new RSV vaccine, especially its cost?

"Certainly important … a valuable tool in the toolbox," Summach recently told CBC Radio's The Dose, referring to the need for getting the RSV vaccination.

Summach said it's shown to be 82 per cent effective for older adults, and can impact their resilience and reduce hospitalizations and deaths.

The co-chair of the Windsor-Essex Health Coalition said opening up the vaccine to all seniors in the province is a "no-brainer."

Patrick Hannon said the Ontario government should definitely fund it.

"It's unfortunate when a vaccine is $280 compared to the price of going into the ER in respiratory distress," he said. "You have various tests and such there. Why wouldn't the province allow people to receive this vaccine?"

Patrick Hannon of the Windsor-Essex Health Coalition says the province covering the cost of the RSV vaccines is a 'no-brainer.' (Dale Molnar/CBC)

Ontario's Ministry of Health said its approach to RSV for this season is targeting the "most vulnerable" populations in its vaccination rollout programs.

"Our government is ensuring Ontarians, especially those at the highest risk of transmission and severe outcomes, have access to the tools they need to keep themselves safe and healthy this fall respiratory season," the office of Health Minister Sylvia Jones said in an emailed statement.

"Ontario is one of the only provinces to roll out a publicly funded vaccination program of the first Health Canada approved RSV vaccine," it stated, in reference to Ontarians 60 and older living in long-term care homes and some retirement residences.