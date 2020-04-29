Retired ER doctor wanted to join the front lines against COVID-19, instead he contracted the disease

Former Windsor physician Dr. Dean Favot retired from his 35-year career as an emergency room practitioner in 2019.

After the COVID-19 pandemic hit, however, the 66-year-old Favot said he got his medical privileges reinstated to join the front lines against coronavirus.

"I chose this profession and I want to do everything I can," he said.

But before he had a chance to rejoin the team at Windsor Regional Hospital, Favot contracted COVID-19.

"Instead of becoming a staff member, I became a stat," he said.

Taken to the hospital by his wife Giuliana, Favot ultimately spent 10 days on a ventilator, with his condition failing to change for six of those days.

"There was a period of time where I did not think I would ever see him again," Giuliana said. "Things were going downhill, I really thought I was going to lose him."

Favot spent almost three weeks in hospital, crediting careful staff for his recovery.

"The nurses in the ICU were totally amazing," he said. "And [my doctor] is one of the most compassionate doctors by far."

After being discharged from hospital, Favot returned home to a hero's welcome, with friends, family, neighbours and even holding up signs and cheering him on as he returned home.

Now that he's recovered, Favot cautions others from expecting the world to return to normal once the pandemic is at more manageable levels.

"The world's on a reset button and nothing's going to be the same," he said. "We may have to all walk around with masks. So be it."

"It beats the alternative that I went through."