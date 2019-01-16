Restored film that made thousands faint at Expo '67 to be shown at U Windsor

Thousands of people fainted at Expo '67 — watching a movie.

It was called "Miracles in Modern Medicine" and the subject matter was so startling, 20,000 people had "some kind of medical episode" while watching it.

The University of Windsor's Steven Palmer was researching the history of medical health at Expo '67 when he stumbled across the film. Until recent years, the footage was forgotten and lost — but Palmer brought it back to life

"It marks a real moment in which our medical perception has changed," Palmer says about the 19-minute film.

Palmer said he was surprised to find that high-profile "avant-garde artists from New York" were hired to make a medical film for the expo. The film was made in Montreal and shows what were, at the time, cutting-edge procedures.

"It was the first time anyone in North America had ever seen a live birth," said Palmer about one section of the film. "At the time it was considered taboo."

The film also shows open-heart surgery on a child.

"That was filmed in an extremely intimate way that was quite shocking for people at the time," said Palmer.

According to Palmer, the film became a "surprise hit" for Expo '67.

"There were seven-hour waits," said Palmer, adding that it appealed to all ages.

Library and Archives Canada restored the footage and now Palmer and film director Robert Cordier give presentations at screenings.

"It's a beautiful cinema experience," said Palmer.

But it might not be for the faint-at-heart.

"I've had people leave the screening room before," said Palmer. "On a big screen, a lot of people are still queasy about blood and opened-up bodies."

Palmer's free public lecture is in the Performance Hall at the University of Windsor School of Creative Arts Armouries Jan. 17, at 6 p.m.