Restoration work expected at Assumption Church without full funding 'on hand'

A new report says restoration work on Assumption Church is expected to move forward — even though the cash needed for the work has yet to be acquired "on hand."

In 2014, the Diocese of London stopped holding regular masses at the church because of issues with the structure and heating system. Since then, services were relocated to the Holy Name of Mary church on McEwan Avenue.

But according to the report by Windsor lawyer Paul Mullins, work to install a new copper roof on top of Assumption Church will begin "as soon as possible" — if an application to the Ontario Heritage Trust is approved.

"The condition of the roof has been problematic for quite some time, so before any of the other work is done, we really need to address that," Mullins told CBC News, adding a copper roof can last for more than 100 years if it's properly designed.

"We're there for the long-term. This is not a patch-up job," he said. "The level of work we intend to do overall is going to be at the highest standard."

The repair work, which was given the go-ahead by the Diocese of London in early March, won't just be limited to restoring the roof. It will also include "asbestos remediation and a new heating system."

Work on all three components will cost about $2.3 million.

Crunching the numbers

In a report released by Mullins last December, the price tag to fully restore Assumption Church was estimated at $20 million. However, only $3.25 million has been secured.

These funds will be used for "phase one" of the church's restoration, which includes work on the copper roof, asbestos remediation and a new heating system — totaling about $2.2 million.

But according to Mullins, only $1.7 million is available "on hand" in cash.

"We need another half a million dollars in cash in order to be able to complete this first phase of the work." he said.

Parishioner Claude Marchand says he's concerned about how the first phase of restoration work at Assumption Church will be funded. More than $2 million is needed for the work, but Mullins' report says only $1.7 million is available on hand. (Sanjay Maru/CBC)

It's an obstacle which hasn't been ignored by parishioners like Claude Marchand, who first joined the Holy Name of Mary Parish "more than 50 years ago" before it amalgamated with Assumption Parish years later.

On Sunday, he stayed back after mass to attend an information session held by Mullins about the copper roof, at the Holy Name of Mary church.

"There are many questions that I have [about] the amount of funding that's necessary, but that will play out in time," said Marchand. "We need help. Lots of help."

On Sunday, Mullins hosted an information session to allow parishioners at Holy Name of Mary church to ask questions and learn more about the logistics of installing a copper roof on Assumption Church. (Sanjay Maru/CBC)

"I look at this as a process more of faith than of bricks and mortar. It's very important to recognize there is much more at stake than just a building."

Marchand added he would like to return to Assumption Church because of the history it carries, making reference to the Huron people who donated the land to the parish and the French pioneers who built the church and three former churches at the same site.

Other parishioners, like Carmen Archibald who first joined St. Patrick's Parish about "six or eight years ago" before it merged with Assumption Parish in 2014, are less concerned.

She said the idea of returning to Assumption Church is "very exciting."

"The historic feel. The atmosphere. I think it's a real, genuine gem for our community," said Archibald, adding that she likes "the direction we're going to take by doing it in little bits and pieces."

"I think people can wrap their heads around every section that's going to be done. Even though it may take a little bit longer, I think that it's going to be finished and it'll be beautiful."

Installing a copper roof would show people that the Diocese of London is committed to Assumption Church 'for the long term,' according to pastor Maurice Restivo. (Sanjay Maru/CBC)

Father Maurice Restivo, who began serving as a pastor with Assumption Parish shortly after it relocated to Holy Name of Mary church five years ago, said he would love to see the parish move back to Assumption Church.

"The building itself is spectacular. It's over 170 years old," said Restivo. "When you think of the thousands of baptisms and weddings and masses that's happened within those walls, there's something special about that."

Restivo said the installation of a copper roof is a "needed first step" which may encourage people in the community to open up their wallets for the parish's fundraising efforts.