Serving restrictions hurting restaurant and bar owners

Local restaurants that depend on a late night bar crowd say they are losing a significant amount of business due to new restrictions imposed by the province.

For some, they're looking at a 20 to 70 per cent loss in customers.

"Without alcohol, I don't know if any restaurant could survive at a scale like a fine dining ... on Erie Street. So definitely the alcohol sales is a big part of our life for sure," said Philip Rocca, the owner of Mezzo Ristorante and Lounge on Erie Street and the president of Erie Street Business Improvement Association (BIA).

Rocca estimates his loss in business at 30 per cent, which means DJ's don't get hired and large parties are cancelling reservations.

Among the new restrictions the province introduced two weekends ago, bars, night clubs and restaurants have to stop serving alcohol at 11 p.m. and close at midnight.

At the Mi Casita Restaurant and Bar on Wyandotte Street East owner Santos Ortiz is considering going back to a take out service with the loss of the late night entertainment crowd.

"We're hoping we don't have to go back to just do take-out delivery, but, you know, obviously as a business, we have to take things day-by-day again, depending what the government tells us," said Ortiz.

Business was back to normal for Panache Restaurant on Pitt Street East during the summer with the return of inside dining and the addition of the parklet patio. But the parklet will close Nov. 1 and with the loss of the late night crowd, owner Michael Stojcic isn't sure what to do.

He says they've seen a drop of 60 to 70 per cent in business since the 11 p.m. restriction came into place on Sept. 25.

"Well, we just keep changing and we keep evolving," said Stojcic. "So this is no different. I guess it's just another thing that we have to overcome."

Meanwhile, the owner of Kurley's AC on Erie Street believes he can still survive without a crowd past midnight.

"I'd rather lose two hours of service than lose the whole shooting match by going into a phase two," Ris Massetti said.