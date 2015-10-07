Restaurant fire was intentionally set, Windsor officials say
A restaurant fire on Glengarry Avenue in Windsor Saturday was intentionally set, Windsor fire officials say.
Crews responded to a building in the 600-block of the street that serves both as a commercial building and residential building. The fire was in the restaurant portion, according to the Windsor Fire Department.
The damage is estimated at $50,000 to the apartments and $550,000 to the restaurant.
There were no injuries, but three residential tenants were displaced.
Officials say police and fire officials are investigating the incident.