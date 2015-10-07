Skip to Main Content
Restaurant fire was intentionally set, Windsor officials say

A restaurant fire on Glengarry Avenue in Windsor Saturday was intentionally set, Windsor fire officials say. 

Fire crews responded to a fire on Glengarry Avenue Saturday

The Windsor Fire Department responded to a restaurant fire on Saturday. (CBC file photo)

Crews responded to a building in the 600-block of the street that serves both as a commercial building and residential building. The fire was in the restaurant portion, according to the Windsor Fire Department.

The damage is estimated at $50,000 to the apartments and $550,000 to the restaurant.

There were no injuries, but three residential tenants were displaced. 

Officials say police and fire officials are investigating the incident.

