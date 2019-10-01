Skip to Main Content
Restaurant fire closes County Road 22 between Renaud Line and Emery Drive
A fire at Twiggs Bar and Grill in Emeryville, Ont. has forced the OPP to close a section of County Road 22. 

A fire at Twigg's Bar and Grill in Emeryville, Ont. has been contained. (OPP West/Twitter)

A fire at Twiggs Bar and Grill in Emeryville, Ont. forced the OPP to close a section of County Road 22 on Monday.

According to a tweet published Monday evening, County Road 22 between Renaud Line and Emery Drive remain closed "for several hours due to a structure fire."

Tecumseh Fire published a tweet earlier Monday evening stating that crews were at Twigg's Bar and Grill to help Lakeshore Fire in a "mutual aid" effort. 

