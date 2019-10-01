Restaurant fire closes County Road 22 between Renaud Line and Emery Drive

A fire at Twiggs Bar and Grill in Emeryville, Ont. forced the OPP to close a section of County Road 22 on Monday.

According to a tweet published Monday evening, County Road 22 between Renaud Line and Emery Drive remain closed "for several hours due to a structure fire."

ROAD CLOSURE: County Rd 22 remains CLOSED between Renaud Line and and Emery Dr <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Emeryville?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Emeryville</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/BelleRiver?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#BelleRiver</a> - for several hours due to a structure fire. Reopening time unknown. ^ag <a href="https://twitter.com/OPP_WR?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@OPP_WR</a> <a href="https://t.co/bzvGpnr0le">pic.twitter.com/bzvGpnr0le</a> —@OPP_COMM_WR

Tecumseh Fire published a tweet earlier Monday evening stating that crews were at Twigg's Bar and Grill to help Lakeshore Fire in a "mutual aid" effort.