2 crashes in 2 months: Residents want solution to 'problem' traffic on Pillette

After two collisions in two months, residents living in the neighbourhood of Pillette Road and Grand Marais Road E. would like to see something done to solve the speeding and traffic flow near their homes.

"No control over speed. People just fly. Everybody's in a hurry, and there's nothing to slow them down at all," said resident Ken Gibbs.

He explained that there are no stop signs or speed bumps along Pillette Road between Tecumseh Road E. and Plymouth Drive — which the city says is not unusual for that length of road.

On Feb. 14, a collision at the intersection of Pillette and Grand Marais sent two vehicles onto the front lawns of two homes. One pickup truck became lodged into one home's garage.

2nd time in less than 2 months vehicles collide at Pillette & Grand Marais — nearby homes/garages not hit this tome but it was close (you can still see wood on garage after 1st crash).<br><br>No injuries reported from today’s collision. <br><br>Here’s Feb 14 crash <a href="https://t.co/Ige6P7GJZN">https://t.co/Ige6P7GJZN</a> <a href="https://t.co/HxFzbxy6M9">pic.twitter.com/HxFzbxy6M9</a> —@BobBecken

Just under two months later, on Monday, there was yet another collision in front of that very same home.

Klehr Hehmann, who lives in the area, said "it's just very, very hard to turn left here at Pillette and Grand Marais."

'Huge volume'

The intersection has one stop sign on Grand Marais.

But the intersection is only one part of the issue, said Hehmann, explaining that it's the entire block between Tecumseh Road E. and Plymouth that's problematic.

The city says it's not unusual to have a stretch like the one on Pillette Road without speed bumps or stop signs. (Google)

Hehmann moved into the neighbourhood 11 months ago and said most of the residents have been living there less than a year as well.

The area was recently transformed into a residential neighbourhood after the Adstoll Arena was torn down, which Hehmann believes to have changed the traffic flow.

"Traffic has become huge volume since we've moved in and the traffic flow patterns have changed with all the new neighbours here and the addition of possibly 50 to 60 cars, just to residents' neighbours here."

Hehmann doesn't think the city has been able to catch up with the neighbourhood's needs.

Ward 5 Coun. Ed Sleiman said he has been in touch with police and city engineers to learn more about the intersection.

With the exception of the two most recent collisions, he said, there had been no collisions in the area in the past five years. According to Sleiman, traffic engineering will be assessing the area to see if it needs "enhancement."

"Nobody wants to see an accident," he said.

City to do a study

The city will conduct some studies along Pillette, explained Shawna Boakes, the senior manager for traffic operations and parking.

"We'll look at sight lines to make sure that there's no issues viewing the stop signs that are there, make sure that the speed limit signs are in a consistent spacing as per the Ontario traffic manuals."

On Feb. 14, a truck crashed into the garage of a home at Pillette Road and Grand Marais Road E. (Bob Becken/CBC)

She said the city has already looked at stop signs at that intersection in the past. At that time, requirements for a stop sign for all three directions weren't met.

Typically, Boakes said there would need to have been nine accidents within a three-year span, but that has not happened.

Hehmann and Gibbs both say their neighbours share their concerns and fears over the traffic along Pillette Road, and are eager to see changes. Hehmann hopes drivers will be more aware and mindful of the speed limit.

"Everybody wants a solution as soon as possible," Hehmann said.