Proposed condo development 'doesn't fit' with Tecumseh neighbourhood

Residents of one Tecumseh neighbourhood are worried a proposed condo development "doesn't fit" with the feel of their homes.

"All around the proposed development, all around the school property are mainly one-storey houses," said Tamra Teno, who lives near the initially-suggested 90-unit, six-storey condo building.

Teno said the project's scale and overall density, as well as potential flooding and traffic were concerns held by neighbourhood residents at a packed town hall meeting Tuesday.

Project developer, Briday Victoria Development Corporation, revisited their plans after initial public outcry and proposed a collection of two-storey homes and stacked condos, instead of the six-storey building. The development is set to be on the former site of Victoria Public School.

Briday submitted in August a proposal for a collection of two-storey homes, as well as stacked condos in two three-storey buildings. (Sonya Varma/CBC)

"We said it didn't fit, and it wasn't the right character for our neighbourhood, and it didn't treat the neighbourhood with respect," said Teno about the Dillon Drive proposal.

Ward 1 councillor Andrew Dowie said it was the first time he'd seen "overflowing chambers" since he entered office, but discourse was civil, as comments from both concerned residents and the project's senior planner were heard.

Tecumseh mayor Gary McNamara promised residents that if Briday returns with a new proposal, there will be a second public meeting for residents to discuss the plan.

Municipalities have 210 days to process land development change applications, which means Briday has about six months to move forward or apply for an extension.