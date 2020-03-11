Residents raise concerns about possible fourplex being built in their neighbourhood

Residents living on Ontario Street in east Windsor say they feel defeated after the city's development and heritage standing committee approved the rezoning of a single-unit property in their neighbourhood.

If approved by council, a new fourplex will be built to replace an old house at 4558 Ontario St., described to be in "poor condition," according to the committee's Monday agenda.

Donald Robb and his daughter Melissa, live across from where the proposed fourplex would be built. They say their voices aren't being heard, despite submitting a petition signed by more than 50 of their other neighbours.

"We want the city to listen to us and sit down and talk with us about the issues. Let us express our concerns," said Donald. "And at this point in time, they can't seem to do that."

The city's development & heritage standing committee approved the rezoning of this single-unit property on Ontario Street. (Tahmina Aziz/CBC)

Ward 3 Coun. Rino Bortolin, who chairs the development and heritage committee, disagrees, saying that residents had the opportunity to speak at Monday night's meeting.

"I think sometimes the frustration is residents come, don't fully understand the process, so they think they can ask questions ... but that's not how it works," Bortolin said.

Donald Robb says he and his neighbours aren't being heard by the city. (Tahmina Aziz/CBC)

Donald and Melissa, however, argued that building a fourplex wouldn't be wise due to prior flood issues in the area, old infrastructure, a lack of parking and too much density.

"We have traffic issues as it is," said Melissa. "We're going to increase that traffic of more people, [which] is not going to help the situation ... We need to plan appropriately for communities in general. Windsor right now is rubber-stamping and approving everything."

Less and less parking space

The Robbs said that the city's handling of the new development sets a precedent for other developers to build more multi-unit properties in the area.

"There's been a lot of development in the area and the amount of parking spaces have become less and less," Donald said. "Specifically, this place."

Ward 5 Coun. Ed Sleiman says he was the only one who voted against the rezoning proposal. (Tahmina Aziz/CBC)

Bortolin said adding density is good for the city and it "fits right in with what we're trying to do."

"This isn't adding a 10-storey apartment building into a residential neighbourhood, this is adding a fourplex that fits in with the makeup and the build out of the neighbourhood," he said.

"Adding a little bit of density in core neighbourhoods is exactly what we should be looking to do. It's how we want to grow. It's great for everything that we're looking for. We're creating new units, new housing, improving growth for taxation purposes."

Not enough land

Ward 5 Coun. Ed Sleiman, who represents the Robbs' ward and sits on the city's development and heritage committee, said he was the only one who voted against the rezoning proposal.

"I'm only one vote," he said. "I voted against the development because it was a big concern to my constituents."

Ward 3 Coun. Rino Bortolin is the city's development & heritage standing committee chairman. (Tahmina Aziz/CBC)

"In that neighbourhood, we have a lot of duplexes and fourplexes and [triplexes], so this is the trend right now because we don't have enough land. We have a shortage of affordable apartments," Sleiman said.

Residents have another opportunity to present their arguments in an upcoming city council meeting which has yet to be scheduled.

Melissa said she will be there and hasn't lost all hope.

"We don't believe that it'll make a huge difference, but we have to do something. We have to try because we live here and we want to make sure that it stays the way it is."