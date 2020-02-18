One resident dead after early morning apartment fire on Erskine St.
Two other people were treated for minor smoke inhalation
A resident of an apartment building along the 3400 block of Erskine Street is dead, after an apartment fire early Monday morning.
According to Windsor Fire and Rescue Services, two other residents were treated for minor smoke inhalation and sustained minor injuries.
Neither the deceased, nor the two residents treated for minor injuries, were taken to hospital.
Windsor Fire crews had the fire under control around 12:35 a.m. on Monday.
Erskine fire 2 residents were also treated on scene for minor smoke inhalation, not transported to hospital. *JL—@WindsorFire1
The fire was completely out by 12:43 a.m., at which time crews began removing smoke from the affected unit, as well as the building's first floor.
Staff from the Ontario fire marshal's office will be investigating the fire.
Erskine fire WFRS and OFM investigators will be attending the scene to determine origin and cause. *JL—@WindsorFire1
