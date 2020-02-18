One resident dead after early morning apartment fire on Erskine St.

A resident of an apartment building along the 3400 block of Erskine Street is dead, after an apartment fire early Monday morning.

According to Windsor Fire and Rescue Services, two other residents were treated for minor smoke inhalation and sustained minor injuries.

Neither the deceased, nor the two residents treated for minor injuries, were taken to hospital.

Windsor Fire crews had the fire under control around 12:35 a.m. on Monday.

The fire was completely out by 12:43 a.m., at which time crews began removing smoke from the affected unit, as well as the building's first floor.

Staff from the Ontario fire marshal's office will be investigating the fire.