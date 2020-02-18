Skip to Main Content
One resident dead after early morning apartment fire on Erskine St.
Windsor

One resident dead after early morning apartment fire on Erskine St.

A resident of an apartment building along the 3400 block of Erskine Street is dead, after a fire early Monday morning. 

Two other people were treated for minor smoke inhalation

CBC News ·
Neither the deceased, nor two other residents treated for minor injuries, were taken to hospital. (Stacey Janzer/CBC)

A resident of an apartment building along the 3400 block of Erskine Street is dead, after an apartment fire early Monday morning. 

According to Windsor Fire and Rescue Services, two other residents were treated for minor smoke inhalation and sustained minor injuries. 

Neither the deceased, nor the two residents treated for minor injuries, were taken to hospital. 

Windsor Fire crews had the fire under control around 12:35 a.m. on Monday. 

The fire was completely out by 12:43 a.m., at which time crews began removing smoke from the affected unit, as well as the building's first floor. 

Staff from the Ontario fire marshal's office will be investigating the fire. 

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|

Related Stories

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.