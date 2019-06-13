Republicans reverse earlier proposal to stop Michigan spending on Gordie Howe Bridge

Republicans who control the Michigan house have reversed an earlier proposal to prohibit the state from spending money on the Gordie Howe International Bridge.

That proposal was put forward even with Canada fully reimbursing the state for its expenses. Critics were saying the move could halt work on the bridge between Windsor and Detroit.

But now, the Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) confirms the original language to the transportation budget has been restored.

This means there's nothing within the budget to stop the project from going ahead.

"It is encouraging that lawmakers recognize the value of the Gordie Howe International Bridge and the vital benefits to the flow of commerce between Michigan and our largest trading partner," said a spokesperson for MDOT.

"That's why business and labor leaders from across the state have offered their full-throated support for the project."