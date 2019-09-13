Reports of storm damage in Amherstburg — but no confirmation of tornado

There have been multiple reports of storm damage in Amherstburg, Ont., but Environment Canada says, at this point, there is not enough information to confirm that there was a tornado.

Beth Ruston, a storm chaser, with Windsor Essex Storm & Environment Enthusiast has been sharing images on Twitter of cloud formations, fallen trees and a damaged shed.

According to Windsor Police, Front Road S. in Amherstburg is closed between Dalhousie Street and Bingham Road over a downed tree and wires. And South Side Road between Concession Road 4 and Concession Road 5 is also closed because of downed wires.

Amherstburg Storm Damage - Himeowner says he was in the shower. He heard the storm then came out to see his barn destroyed. Inside ... a corvette and two tractors. He’s just glad nobody got hurt. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ONStorm?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ONStorm</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/YQG?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#YQG</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/CBCWindsor?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CBCWindsor</a> on scene. <a href="https://t.co/tUoAfzcvmg">pic.twitter.com/tUoAfzcvmg</a> —@LateNightCam

Environment Canada said it's keeping an eye on the reports on social media.

"We advise people to stay safe because it is active, down especially in the southwestern parts of the province, especially through the evening hours," said Gerald Cheng, meteorologist for Environment Canada.

Storm damage in Amherstburg. Trees down and power out. <a href="https://t.co/fhj2ompEfo">https://t.co/fhj2ompEfo</a> —@LateNightCam

"So make sure to seek shelter when the thunderstorms are passing through. If you have images or reports of damage, precipitation amounts, or even hail, tweet them"

As for whether or not a tornado could still develop this evening, Cheng said "that is a possibility."

He said that if the situation escalates, the appropriate warnings will be sent out to the public.