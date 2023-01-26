Windsor councillor wants city to rescind support for supervised drug consumption site

The Windsor city councillor for the downtown area wants council to reverse course on the proposed supervised drug consumption site — despite a slim majority of council giving the project its blessing last spring.

Ward 3 Coun. Renaldo Agostino has put forward a motion asking council to rescind its support for the site, a drop-in facility where people can use drugs under supervision, learn about harm reduction and get access to supports.

Instead, Agostino wants to see city administration and the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit (WECHU) report back on other options to provide the service, including a mobile unit and including the site within the Housing and Homeless Help Hub.

Agostino's motion, which will be addressed at Monday's city council meeting, states that there is "ongoing and significant concern" about the impact of a supervised consumption site at the proposed downtown location at the corner of Wyandotte Street East and Goyeau Street.

It goes on to point out that the site is close to a McDonald's and other businesses, including a hotel, as well as the entrance to the Windsor-Detroit Tunnel.

CBC News is seeking comment from the councillor, as well as WECHU.

Agostino was elected Ward 3 councillor in last October's municipal election.

Five months prior, in May, city council passed a motion to support the health unit's applications to upper levels of government.

Council was divided on the issue. The motion passed in a 6-5 vote, and Mayor Drew Dilkens was among those who voted against it.

That motion noted that opioid-related deaths in Windsor-Essex are at their highest recorded levels.

In 2021, 86 people lost their lives to overdoses, according to provincial data.

The proposed location for the supervised drug consumption site at 101 Wyandotte St. E. in Windsor, Ont. (TJ Dhir/CBC)

The work to set up a supervised injection site in Windsor amid the opioid crisis goes back several years.

In 2021, WECHU conducted public consultations on two locations: the 101 Wyandotte location and 628 Goyeau St. There was no clear preference among the public, according to a survey, but the health unit ultimately chose the Goyeau location.

When the lease for that property fell through, the health unit went with 101 Wyandotte St.

WECHU says the site, to be called Safepoint, could open as soon as the end of March, though that remains contingent upon federal and provincial approvals.

The health unit held three virtual town hall forums this week on the matter.